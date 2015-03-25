Steven Mullaney guides Nottinghamshire into NatWest T20 Blast final

Steven Mullaney was Nottinghamshire's hero as the Outlaws remained on course for a clean sweep of domestic limited-overs titles after beating Hampshire by 23 runs to reach the NatWest T20 Blast final.

The Royal London One-Day Cup champions seemed set for a semi-final exit for the second year in a row when Hampshire reached 97 for two in the 11th over as they chased down 170 at Edgbaston.

But Mullaney's three for 22 tilted the balance of the encounter in Nottinghamshire's favour, while Harry Gurney's three lower-order scalps in four balls was ultimately the final nail in Hampshire's coffin.

Bookies' favourites Nottinghamshire will now take on Birmingham Bears, who have beaten each other once this season, in the final later today.

Nottinghamshire, who lost the toss, were indebted to their bowlers after failing to fire during their innings, when they recorded seven partnerships between 20 and 28 in making 169 for seven.

Much was expected of Alex Hales and although England's limited-overs opener briefly sparked as he passed 500 runs in the competition at a staggering strike-rate of 206, he and then Tom Moores were both caught at short third man off Chris Wood.

Hales' opening partner Riki Wessels has been just as pivotal to Nottinghamshire's run to the last four and he proved harder to shift, hammering sixes off Kyle Abbott and Wood and following that up with three successive fours off Liam Dawson.

He too overhauled the 500-run milestone this year but was dismissed in a soft manner, miscuing Mason Crane's third ball to short extra cover for 48. That wicket allowed leg-spinners Crane and Shahid Afridi to take a stranglehold.

The pair bowled their allotment in tandem unchanged from the eighth over, recording identical figures of 4-0-22-1 to put the brakes on Nottinghamshire, who were losing wickets at regular intervals.

Samit Patel (35 off 31 balls) and Dan Christian (24 off 12) added useful cameos but it was left to lower order pair Billy Root (11no) and Ish Sodhi (15no) to get Nottinghamshire towards a par score.

Their hopes of victory would have been raised when Afridi - a centurion in the quarter-final - lofted a long hop off the first ball of the reply from Patel straight to deep midwicket.

But the boundaries flowed freely in a 55-run stand between Calvin Dickinson and James Vince, who creamed a huge straight six off Sodhi - which landed near Darren Gough - while a maximum off Patel brought up a supreme 25-ball 50.

At 97 for two, Hampshire looked to be in the ascendancy but Mullaney's triple strike, thanks to subtle changes of pace, gave Nottinghamshire a foothold back into the contest.

After taking a return catch from Tom Alsop and cleaning up George Bailey, Mullaney took the crucial wicket when Vince thrashed to deep backward square-leg to depart for 56 from 32 deliveries, while Michael Carberry was run out two balls later.

Harry Gurney, included at the expense of England's Stuart Broad, also took pace off to claim three wickets in four balls as Hampshire were all out for 146 in 18.4 overs.

Source: PA

