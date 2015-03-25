 
Steven Finn to stay with England squad

31 July 2017 07:38

England will retain Steven Finn as cover for his injured fellow seamer Mark Wood in an otherwise unchanged 13-man squad for the fourth Investec Test at Old Trafford.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed, shortly after their 239-run win over South Africa at The Oval took them 2-1 up with one to play, that Finn will stay in the squad travelling north this week.

England brought the Middlesex seamer in as cover after Wood was ruled out on the eve of the third Test because of his sore left heel.

Wood had scans on the injury before being named in the initial squad for The Oval, but Finn was then called up in his place.

England's unchanged selection means Dawid Malan also remains in contention to play his second Test in Manchester, despite making only one and 10 on debut, as does opener Keaton Jennings - who followed a sequence of three runs in three innings with a hard-working 48 at his most recent attempt.

Source: PA

