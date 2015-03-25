Steven Finn hits winning runs as Middlesex claim dramatic one-wicket win

S teven Finn hit a dramatic winning boundary off Ravi Rampaul to earn Middlesex a tense one-wicket victory in the NatWest t20 Blast against Surrey.

Middlesex looked to be cruising to victory in front of a near sell-out 27,205 London derby crowd at a floodlit Lord's when they reached 133 for three in pursuit of 159 for victory.

However, a major collapse saw them crash to 153 for nine in the penultimate over.

Last-man Finn survived a close lbw appeal from Rampaul off the first ball he faced before the next delivery, also angled into his pads, flew away for four leg byes.

Rampaul's next delivery was an attempted slower ball but England paceman Finn was quickly onto it and clipped the resulting full toss to the mid-wicket ropes to snatch a first victory for Middlesex in this season's competition.

Earlier, veteran Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara had given another batting masterclass, scoring a 42-ball 70 in Surrey's below-par 158 for nine.

Essex were also celebrating an opening victory in the South Group as they comfortably beat winless Somerset by 22 runs at Chelmsford.

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate's rapid 56 helped Essex run up 170 for six off their 20 overs and Somerset - without injured overseas signing Corey Anderson following his explosive debut innings against Surrey - could only finish on 148 for nine.

That was thanks to some miserly bowling by the Essex attack, led by Pakistan star Mohammad Amir's one for 17 off four overs and with the in-form Simon Harmer picking up another three wickets.

In Thursday's early match, Gloucestershire beat Kent by six wickets at Cheltenham College.

Benny Howell's four for 29 helped keep Kent to 152 for eight and unbeaten Gloucestershire eased home with five balls to spare with Phil Mustard smashing 42 off 26 balls at the top of the order.

Source: PA

