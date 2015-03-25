 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal will miss first Test with India due to pneumonia

21 July 2017 05:38

Newly-appointed Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the first Test against India next week through illness.

The 27-year-old, who replaced Angelo Mathews as captain last week, oversaw the recent Test win over Zimbabwe when his side chased 388 to complete the highest fourth-innings pursuit in Sri Lanka.

But, having initially contracted a virus, Chandimal was then hospitalised with pneumonia on Friday morning, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on its website, leaving left-arm spinner Rangana Herath to take on added responsibility for the opener with India.

A statement read: " Sri Lanka Cricket today (21) confirmed that Test captain Dinesh Chandimal has been hospitalised following a diagnosis of Pneumonia this morning.

"The newly-appointed captain, who led his side to a historic Test victory, chasing the highest ever total on Asian soil earlier this week, contracted a viral influenza that has been dogging the Sri Lankan team over the past few weeks and was recommended a rest period of 3-5 days yesterday, but was hospitalised this morning when increased symptoms showed a development of Pneumonia.

"Chandimal will miss the 1st Test against India in Galle on the 26th-30th July, and in his absence the team will be led by veteran spin master Rangana Herath."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.