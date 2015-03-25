Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal will miss first Test with India due to pneumonia

Newly-appointed Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the first Test against India next week through illness.

The 27-year-old, who replaced Angelo Mathews as captain last week, oversaw the recent Test win over Zimbabwe when his side chased 388 to complete the highest fourth-innings pursuit in Sri Lanka.

But, having initially contracted a virus, Chandimal was then hospitalised with pneumonia on Friday morning, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on its website, leaving left-arm spinner Rangana Herath to take on added responsibility for the opener with India.

A statement read: " Sri Lanka Cricket today (21) confirmed that Test captain Dinesh Chandimal has been hospitalised following a diagnosis of Pneumonia this morning.

"The newly-appointed captain, who led his side to a historic Test victory, chasing the highest ever total on Asian soil earlier this week, contracted a viral influenza that has been dogging the Sri Lankan team over the past few weeks and was recommended a rest period of 3-5 days yesterday, but was hospitalised this morning when increased symptoms showed a development of Pneumonia.

"Chandimal will miss the 1st Test against India in Galle on the 26th-30th July, and in his absence the team will be led by veteran spin master Rangana Herath."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.