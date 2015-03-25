Sri Lanka struggle as Zimbabwe seize upper hand

Zimbabwe narrowly held the upper hand after day two of their one-off Test against Sri Lanka after reducing the hosts to 293 for seven in reply to 356.

Craig Ervine finished on 160 as he and Donald Tiripani added 12 to Zimbabwe's overnight 344 for eight before becoming the last two wickets to fall. Tail-ender Tiripano's removal for 27 gave Rangana Herath figures of five for 116.

Several Sri Lankans got starts in response, but none went on further than Upul Tharanga's 71, which ended when he was run out at the non-striker's end by a Dinesh Chandimal drive deflected on to the stumps by bowler Tiripano.

New captain Chandimal added 55 and his predecessor Angelo Mathews 41, while Dilruwan Perera made 33 before falling to a brilliant run-out. Tarisai Musakanda made a diving stop at point and scooped the ball up for Malcolm Waller to throw to the keeper.

Source: PA

