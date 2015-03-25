 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Sri Lanka struggle as Zimbabwe seize upper hand

15 July 2017 01:39

Zimbabwe narrowly held the upper hand after day two of their one-off Test against Sri Lanka after reducing the hosts to 293 for seven in reply to 356.

Craig Ervine finished on 160 as he and Donald Tiripani added 12 to Zimbabwe's overnight 344 for eight before becoming the last two wickets to fall. Tail-ender Tiripano's removal for 27 gave Rangana Herath figures of five for 116.

Several Sri Lankans got starts in response, but none went on further than Upul Tharanga's 71, which ended when he was run out at the non-striker's end by a Dinesh Chandimal drive deflected on to the stumps by bowler Tiripano.

New captain Chandimal added 55 and his predecessor Angelo Mathews 41, while Dilruwan Perera made 33 before falling to a brilliant run-out. Tarisai Musakanda made a diving stop at point and scooped the ball up for Malcolm Waller to throw to the keeper.

Source: PA

Feature Wrap of Friday

Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

Feature 3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon

3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Feature Sport superstars who shone as veterans

Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.