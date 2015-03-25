 
Sri Lanka seamer Shaminda Eranga given green light over bowling action

18 July 2017 03:24

Sri Lanka seamer Shaminda Eranga has been cleared to resume bowling in international cricket after the latest tests on his action demonstrated it is legal.

Eranga has been on the sidelines since last June following a suspension after he was first reported for a suspected illegal action in the second Test against England at Chester-le-Street.

But the International Cricket Council announced in a statement on Tuesday that the 31-year-old, who has 19 Test caps and 22 in limited-overs matches, has demonstrated his standard deliveries are within the 15 degree level of tolerance under its regulations.

Source: PA

