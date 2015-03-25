Sri Lanka off to good start in pursuit of record-breaking target

Sri Lanka left themselves well-placed for a record chase on the final day of their Test against Zimbabwe in Colombo.

The tourists set the home side a lofty target of 388 after Sikandar Raza's 127's steered them to 377 all out on the fourth afternoon, Rangana Herath finishing with six wickets.

That would be the highest ever successful chase in the country, beating Pakistan's 382 for nine two years ago, but it remains very much in sight as the islanders reached 170 for three at stumps.

Dimuth Karunaratne's 49 set the tone at the top of the order but Graeme Cremer removed both Upul Tharanga and Dinesh Chandimal to keep Zimbabwe in the game.

Kusal Mendis made a fluent 60 not out and his partnership with former skipper Angelo Mathews (17no) should hold the key to the match with 218 still needed for victory.

Source: PA

