 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Sri Lanka off to good start in pursuit of record-breaking target

17 July 2017 01:53

Sri Lanka left themselves well-placed for a record chase on the final day of their Test against Zimbabwe in Colombo.

The tourists set the home side a lofty target of 388 after Sikandar Raza's 127's steered them to 377 all out on the fourth afternoon, Rangana Herath finishing with six wickets.

That would be the highest ever successful chase in the country, beating Pakistan's 382 for nine two years ago, but it remains very much in sight as the islanders reached 170 for three at stumps.

Dimuth Karunaratne's 49 set the tone at the top of the order but Graeme Cremer removed both Upul Tharanga and Dinesh Chandimal to keep Zimbabwe in the game.

Kusal Mendis made a fluent 60 not out and his partnership with former skipper Angelo Mathews (17no) should hold the key to the match with 218 still needed for victory.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.