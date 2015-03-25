Sri Lanka go down to Twenty20 defeat on return to Pakistan

Sri Lanka's return to Pakistan for the first time since a terror attack on their team bus in 2009 ended in a 36-run Twenty20 international defeat in Lahore.

The hosts wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash on what was Sri Lanka's first trip to the country since the incident eight years ago which saw six policemen and two civilians killed when gunmen opened fire as the team travelled to the Gaddafi Stadium.

The victory also extended Pakistan's winning streak over Sri Lanka to eight limited-overs matches, the previous seven all played in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan made 180 for three, with Shoaib Malik top-scoring with 51 off 24 balls, after Sri Lanka had won the toss.

There were also decent contributions from Umar Amin (45), Babar Azam (34 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (31).

Mohammad Amir then posted career-best T20 international figures of four for 13 as Sri Lanka made 144 for nine, to which Dasun Shanaka contributed 54 from 36 balls.

Source: PA

