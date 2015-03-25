Sri Lanka batsmen were inspired by Kumar Sangakkara, says captain Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has revealed how a session with run-machine Kumar Sangakkara helped inspire his side to their shock Champions Trophy win over India.

Sangakkara's brilliant form for Surrey has led some to suggest he should come out of international retirement but the Sri Lankan master has still been having an influence off the field.

His country were thrashed by South Africa in their opening match last week but bounced back at Surrey's home ground, cruising past India's target of 321 to win by seven wickets at the Oval.

It was Sri Lanka's second highest chase in one-day international history and keeps alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Danushka Gunathilaka, standing in for the injured Chamara Kapugedera, hit 76 off 72 balls while Kusal Mendis made 89 as the pair set in motion an unlikely victory.

Mathews said a meeting with Sangakkara this week helped to turn the tide.

"Kusal met Sanga to get some batting tips because he is the king," Mathews said.

"We all look up to him and take advice from him, all the batters. He taught us good things about how to play on these tracks.

"The guys met him, took a lot of advice and went out there and did it today."

Gunathilaka's knock from the top of the order was particularly impressive as he would have been watching in the stands had Kapugedera not withdrawn on Wednesday.

He and Mendis struck an 159-run partnership before Mathews (52) and Asela Gunaratne (34) finished the job with eight balls to spare.

"For Danushka to walk into a game knowing he wasn't even in the 15 until after Chamara got injured is impressive," Mathews said.

"He had to step in against a very strong opposition and I was very impressed with how he batted.

"He and Kusal played with a lot of freedom and that set us a platform and made it so much easier for myself and the middle order batters.

"Asela's little cameo as well really won us the game at the end so it was a fantastic batting effort."

India seemed to be in the driving seat after Shikhar Darwan scored 125 while Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni made 78 and 63 respectively.

But the favourites paid the price for not pushing closer to 350 and now find themselves in a scrap to progress from Group B, where all four teams have two points with one match left to play.

"I personally thought we had enough on the board," India captain Virat Kohli said.

"You have to give credit to the opposition as well. We are not invincible. We are playing against a champion side. These are the top eight teams in the world so there are no guarantees.

"We have to consolidate and then explode at the end, that's how we play. We're not a side that always plays explosive cricket for the 50 overs.

"But if a team has that kind of mindset and executes their shots you have to take your hat off and sometimes say, 'well done'."

India will now face South Africa on Sunday before Sri Lanka play Pakistan on Monday.

"Every game is a quarter-final now," Kohli said.

"All teams are on two points and you have to win all your games to go through. We are very clear about the situation."

Source: PA

