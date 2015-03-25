Sri Lanka batsman Kapugedera out of India clash after training injury

Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Kapugedera is set to miss the Champions Trophy clash with India at the Oval.

The 30-year-old, who got a first-ball duck in the defeat by South Africa on Saturday, suffered an injury in training.

Captain Angelo Mathews said at his pre-match press conference: "We have sent him for an MRI scan.

"We are waiting for the doctor's report. If need be, we might have to bring in a replacement."

However, that replacement will not be Kumar Sangakkara, who retired from international cricket in 2015, but has been in stunning form for Surrey this season at the age of 39.

"Even a couple days ago, I was asking him, 'Can you come and play for us, you know, in this game?'" added Mathews.

"He's been in absolute form. He's been in form ever since he started playing, to be honest. H e's had a dream career and it's unfortunate that we don't have him any more."

Mathews himself will be back in the team, having missed the defeat by South Africa at the weekend with a calf injury, although the all-rounder is not fit enough to bowl.

Stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga misses out having been suspended for two matches due to their painfully slow over rate against the Proteas.

"The over rate was an issue. It was pathetic," admitted Mathews.

"I call it pathetic because of the whole team, and the captain was warned several times, and there's no excuse at all but to take responsibility for that because nobody else can take responsibility on it.

"The whole team is responsible, including the captain. T hat has been addressed, and it will not happen again."

India head to south London as overwhelming favourites following their 124-run win over Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.

But captain Virat Kohli said: "There are no guarantees.

"In this sport, anyone can upset anyone on their given day. This tournament being the top eight teams in the world, you certainly cannot even think of taking anyone lightly.

"All I can say is, as a team, we just want to focus on what we can do right and the things that are working for us."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.