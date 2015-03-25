Sri Lanka announce Twenty20 international in Pakistan

Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan for the first time since a terror attack on their team bus curtailed a 2009 tour when they travel to Lahore for a Twenty20 international on October 29.

Only Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have toured Pakistan since the incident which saw six policemen and two civilians killed when gunmen opened fire as the Sri Lankan team travelled to the Gaddafi Stadium eight years ago.

But, subject to security clearance, they are poised to venture back to the same venue for what could be a T20 series decider, with the first two matches scheduled to be played in Pakistan's adopted homeland of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE will also play host to two Tests - the second of which will be a day-night affair in Dubai - and five one-day internationals before the T20 series, but Sri Lanka's return to Lahore is another significant step for Pakistan.

The city has been at the heart of Pakistan's reintegration towards hosting international cricket once more, with the Pakistan Super League final in March passing without any security incidents.

And next week, a World XI made up of former or current internationals, including ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, will play three T20s against Pakistan, with players and officials likely to be given 'head of state' level protection.

A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said: "The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule of the Sri Lanka Tour to Pakistan 2017.

"The series comprises of two Test matches, five one day internationals, and three T20I matches with the last T20I to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (subject to security clearance) on October 29, 2017.

"The first two T20I matches will be played in Abu Dhabi followed by the third T20I to take place in Lahore in continuation with the return of international cricket following World XI tour to Pakistan."

It was revealed last month that the PCB and Cricket West Indies are in "advancing discussions" for a three-match T20 series to be held in Lahore "subject to the safe conclusion of the ICC World XI team's three match series".

Source: PA

