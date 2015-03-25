 
Spinner Callum Parkinson signs one-year contract extension at Leicestershire

04 September 2017 04:54

Highly-rated left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson has signed a one-year contract extension at Leicestershire, the county have announced.

The 20-year-old, whose twin brother Matt is also making an impression at Lancashire, will now remain at Grace Road until at least the end of the 2019 season.

Parkinson was an ever-present as Leicestershire reached the NatWest T20 Blast quarter-finals, where they were beaten by Glamorgan, taking 15 wickets at an average of 25.13.

He said: "I've really enjoyed my first season at Leicestershire County Cricket Club and extending my contract by a further year was an easy decision to make."

Source: PA

