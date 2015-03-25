South Africa's new Twenty20 competition postponed until November 2018

South Africa's new domestic Twenty20 competition that was slated to feature English trio Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Kevin Pietersen has been postponed until November 2018.

The inaugural T20 Global League was set to begin next month with England's limited-overs captain Morgan as well as Roy and Pietersen among a number of top 'marquee' internationals.

But a reported failure to sell the television rights has seen Cricket South Africa pull the plug on the venture for 12 months amid concerns it would have lost millions of dollars had the competition gone ahead.

Pietersen tweeted: "CONFIRMED - CSA have 'postponed' their Global T20 League. I feel so sorry for all the youngsters who were going to learn & earn out of this comp! DISASTER for SA sport! ???????????"

"The $ goes a long way in SA when converted. To think of the number of SA youngsters, players about to retire & coaches missing out this season is simply not good enough!"

Haroon Lorgat walked away from his position as CSA chief executive last month after finding his position untenable, with differences in opinion over the handling of the tournament rumoured to be behind the split.

His replacement Thabang Moroe, CSA's acting chief executive, said: "We have not come to this decision lightly.

"Having discussed it with all our stakeholders including the franchise owners, we believe that the interest of the league should be our first priority.

"We have re-assessed our strategy and believe that postponing the first edition of the T20 Global League to next year will serve us well.

"We will regroup and come back stronger and better."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.