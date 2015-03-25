 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

South Africa thrash Bangladesh in opening Test

02 October 2017 11:54

South Africa made short work of Bangladesh early on the final day of the first Test to complete a 333-run victory at Potchefstroom.

Faf du Plessis' men were without injured seamer Morne Morkel but ran through the tourists nonetheless, as left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (four for 25) and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (three for 33) did the damage in a total of 90 all out.

Bangladesh resumed on 49 for three in notional pursuit of 424 but were able to summon precious little resistance.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was first to go to Rabada, edging a short ball to slip, before Mahmudullah chopped on for the second time in the match.

Litton Das was lbw playing no shot - and then Maharaj took three of the last four wickets.

The second and final Test will get under way in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.