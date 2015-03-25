South Africa thrash Bangladesh in opening Test

South Africa made short work of Bangladesh early on the final day of the first Test to complete a 333-run victory at Potchefstroom.

Faf du Plessis' men were without injured seamer Morne Morkel but ran through the tourists nonetheless, as left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (four for 25) and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (three for 33) did the damage in a total of 90 all out.

Bangladesh resumed on 49 for three in notional pursuit of 424 but were able to summon precious little resistance.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was first to go to Rabada, edging a short ball to slip, before Mahmudullah chopped on for the second time in the match.

Litton Das was lbw playing no shot - and then Maharaj took three of the last four wickets.

The second and final Test will get under way in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.