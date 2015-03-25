South Africa spinner Shamsi joins Northamptonshire for NatWest T20 Blast

Northamptonshire have signed South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the NatWest T20 Blast.

The 27-year-old, who has played one Test and five one-day internationals as well as two wicketless Twenty20s against England last week, will be available to the Steelbacks for the first three games of the competition.

He will then be replaced by Sri Lanka's Seekkuge Prasanna, who is unable to join up for the beginning of the Blast campaign after an international recall.

Head coach David Ripley said: "We're delighted to welcome Tabraiz to our NatWest T20 Blast squad. He is an experienced T20 player, having played both in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and IPL (Indian Premier League).

"He is a very effective leg spinner, something I believe crucial in modern T20 cricket."

Source: PA

