South Africa plan to play first four-day Test against Zimbabwe

South Africa plan to host Zimbabwe in cricket's first four-day Test on Boxing Day.

Cricket South Africa are seeking ICC approval for the four-day fixture in Port Elizabeth to be given Test status, having reduced the following series against India to three five-day Tests.

The match, which will be played under lights as a day/night fixture, would be the first Test not to have a fifth day scheduled - a suggestion mooted by ECB chairman Colin Graves in 2015 as a potential cost saver.

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said: "The time constraints faced by India have forced us to reduce the Test matches to three while increasing white ball cricket to six ODIs and three T20I matches.

"To ensure we do not disappoint our loyal fans over the traditional Boxing Day period and to take advantage of our brand-new lights at St George's Park, we will host Zimbabwe in the first ever 4-day D/N Test match to be played. The Test status of the match is subject to ICC approval."

Source: PA

