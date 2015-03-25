South Africa pair Imran Tahir and David Miller fit to face Sri Lanka

South Africa will have key players Imran Tahir and David Miller fit in time to start their Champions Trophy against opponents who may well be missing their injured captain Angelo Mathews.

While Sri Lanka will be led instead by Upul Tharanga if Mathews' struggle with a calf problem persists, South Africa captain AB de Villiers confirmed both leg-spinner Tahir and big-hitting middle-order batsman Miller will take part in Saturday's Group B fixture at The Oval.

De Villiers believes South Africa are ready to peak at the right time after their "warm-up" defeat against England in the Royal London Series which finished 2-1 to the hosts four days ago.

They will be reassured by the wicket-taking presence of Tahir, who managed to tweak his hamstring carrying out the gloves as 12th man as South Africa went 2-0 down in Southampton last weekend.

Slow left-armer Keshav Maharaj deputised effectively but will be understudy once more against Sri Lanka.

"Imran is fit, and he's our number one spin bowler," said De Villiers.

"Keshav understands his role when it comes to that.

"There might be a time in the tournament where we might use a different strategy, if we play against a certain opposition or on a certain field.

"But for tomorrow, Imran is the number one pick.

"He is fit and ready to go, so you should see his name on the team sheet."

De Villiers insists, meanwhile, South Africa will treat their opponents with great respect despite their 5-0 whitewash victory over them last winter.

"They always play well in these tournaments," he added. " We're well aware of that, and they deserve our respect.

"They have a lot of match winners on their team.

"So it's so much more important for us to make sure we don't think about what happened in the last series and we focus on tomorrow's game."

South Africa finished their series against England with a seven-wicket win at Lord's, having ensured every member of their Champions Trophy squad was involved at some stage in the three matches.

"As difficult as it is for me to say . that was definitely a warm-up for us," said De Villiers.

"I hate to say that - because I hate losing games of cricket.

"It was a bit of a catch 22 to get that right message across to the boys, (and) it was maybe a bit confusing at times.

"But if you do go into a series thinking that you want to play all 15 players, you're not really focusing on just winning that series - because your mind is a little bit elsewhere.

"I think that's what happened.

"We actually could have won that series, easily - which is a great boost of confidence for us - keeping in mind that we played 15 players, and it was a bit of a warm-up for the Champions Trophy."

Sri Lanka vice-captain Tharanga confirmed a fitness test on Friday afternoon will not determine for sure whether Mathews plays.

"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," he said.

Source: PA

