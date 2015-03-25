 
South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada banned for second Test against England

07 July 2017 07:39

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will serve a one-match ban in next week's second Investec Test at Trent Bridge after admitting swearing on day one against England at Lord's.

The offence took place as Ben Stokes walked off after being caught behind off Rabada.

The International Cricket Council confirmed Rabada's punishment, which will also include a 15 per cent fine of his match fee and has resulted in the ban because he has reached four demerit points in a 24-month period.

An ICC statement read: "South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for next week's Trent Bridge Test after his accumulated demerit points reached four within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC code of conduct, for which he received a 15 per cent fine and one demerit point.

"During the opening day's play in the Lord's Test against England on Thursday, Rabada was found guilty of . 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match'."

Rabada was fined 50 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points in the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka at Cape Town in February.

The ICC press release added: "Thursday's incident related to Rabada using inappropriate language after dismissing England batsman Ben Stokes, which were audible over the stump microphones and also resulted in the batsman turning before walking off the field.

"Rabada admitted the offence on Friday afternoon and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates elite panel of ICC match referees - and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

Source: PA

