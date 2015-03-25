 
South Africa name Faf du Plessis one-day captain

11 September 2017 06:54

Faf du Plessis has been appointed as South Africa's one-day captain.

The batsman replaces AB de Villiers, who recently resigned from the 50-over captaincy. The decision means Du Plessis is now the Proteas' skipper in all three formats of the game.

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said: "Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership.

"He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI currently engaged in the T20 Series against Pakistan."

Du Plessis has captained his country in 14 Tests dating back to August 2016 and in 32 of his 36 Twenty20 internationals - the format in which he first took on the role in December 2012.

De Villiers served for six years as one-day captain. The 33-year-old stood down from the role last month in order to commit himself to playing regularly in all three formats.

Source: PA

