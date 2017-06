South Africa coach Russell Domingo has had to make an emergency trip home after his mother was critically injured following a car accident.

Domingo travelled back to Port Elizabeth on Thursday night and will miss the remainder of the Proteas' Twenty20 international series with England.

Press Association Sport understands the tourists hope Domingo will be back in time for the tour match against England Lions, beginning next Thursday, but it is too early to confirm.

Source: PA

