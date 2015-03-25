South Africa brush aside Sussex to make winning start to tour

Quinton de Kock scored a quickfire century as South Africa convincingly beat Sussex by 66 runs at Hove as they warmed up for their ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a match reduced to 32 overs because of rain, De Kock scored 104 off 78 balls while Wayne Parnell and JP Duminy struck half-centuries as South Africa ran up a formidable 289 for four in their opening tour match.

Sussex were seriously never in the chase after losing both their openers for ducks but batted respectably to finish on 223 for nine against a Proteas side missing captain AB de Villiers through illness.

The hosts could hardly have suffered a worse start to their reply as Kagiso Rabada dismissed captain Chris Nash and Luke Wells - making his first appearance of the season after injury - in the first over.

Stiaan van Zyl, who played 12 Tests for South Africa, looked in the mood to make a point, with 16 off 10 balls, but was then athletically caught by Farhaan Behardien at backward-point.

Phil Salt provided a bright feature of the Sussex innings with a 33-ball 37, which included a remarkable reverse flick over backward square-leg for six off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius.

In the next over, bowled by Morne Morkel, he struck the first two deliveries for four but was out to the final delivery, caught behind playing a ramp shot, to end a spirited fourth-wicket partnership of 57 with Harry Finch.

After Salt's dismissal, Finch and Delray Rawlins continued to take the attack to the South Africa bowlers. Rawlins was run out for 41 but Finch went on to top score for Sussex with 62 before he miscued to mid-off.

Earlier De Kock, playing his first game in two months, struck a superb century to power South Africa to a commanding total.

The 24-year-old, who missed the Indian Premier League after suffering a finger injury in New Zealand in March, retired after striking five fours and seven sixes.

He and Parnell put on 121 for the first wicket before the equally aggressive Parnell, who hit 61 off 42 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes, was out in the 15th over, lbw to Van Zyl.

But there was no let-off for the Sussex bowlers even after they had seen the back of the openers.

Duminy scored 68 off 46 balls, hitting successive sixes off spinner Danny Briggs, as the tourists finished with what proved to be a winning total.

South Africa have another warm-up game at Northampton on Sunday before facing England in the opening ODI at Headingley on Wednesday.

Source: PA

