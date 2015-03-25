 
Somerset sign New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson for T20 Blast campaign

25 May 2017 08:24

Somerset have announced the signing of New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson for this season's NatWest T20 Blast.

The big-hitting 26-year-old, a regular in the domestic Twenty20 tournaments around the world, had been due to play at Taunton in 2015 before a back injury forced him to withdraw.

However, he has once again agreed to link up with Matt Maynard's side and will be available for all matches, joining Dean Elgar who may be forced to miss the early games due to international commitments with South Africa.

Anderson, who once held the record for the fastest one-day international century (off just 36 deliveries), said: "Having been unable to fulfil a contract at Somerset a few years ago due to injury, I'm excited to finally get the opportunity to play for such a distinguished club.

"Somerset have a strong squad that are looking to challenge on all fronts this season and I hope I can play my part as we push for the T20 title."

Maynard added: "He's an exciting player and a very talented cricketer who strikes the ball exceptionally well."

Source: PA

