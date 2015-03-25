 
Somerset sign Fakhar Zaman to replace injured Corey Anderson

31 July 2017 06:38

Somerset have announced the signing of Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman as a replacement for injured New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson.

Anderson has been forced to cut short his stay at Taunton after a stress fracture to his back ruled him out of the remainder of the NatWest T20 Blast.

The 26-year-old has struck 142 runs at an average of 71 in four South Group matches to leave Somerset well placed to qualify for the knockout stages, but will now fly home for treatment on his injury.

Anderson said: "I am grateful to Somerset for giving me an opportunity to play cricket in England and only sorry that I have been unable to conclude my stay with them.

"However I hope that at some point in the future when my back problem has been resolved that I will be able to return."

Somerset have filled the void left by Anderson by signing Fakhar until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who struck a century in Pakistan's Champions Trophy final win over India earlier this summer, will be available in the Specsavers County Championship as well as the T20 Blast.

Director of cricket Matt Maynard said: "It's great to have Fakhar joining us and in addition we will have Dean Elgar back for the final three NatWest T20 Blast group-stage games.

"However Dean has to return to South Africa for a camp prior to the South Africa versus Bangladesh series. As a result, he will play no further Specsavers County Championship cricket for us. This is why Fakhar will be available for us in both formats until the end of the season."

Source: PA

