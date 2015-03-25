Somerset name Andy Hurry as new director of cricket and Jason Kerr as head coach

Somerset have replaced Matt Maynard with the returning Andy Hurry as their new director of cricket.

Hurry is back at Taunton, following the announcement last week of Maynard's departure after three years in charge, and Somerset have also promoted Jason Kerr from his role as assistant and bowling coach to head coach.

Hurry previously spent 13 years with Somerset, most recently as their director of high performance in 2014 after a successful tenure as head coach. After leaving Somerset, Hurry took charge of the England Young Lions Programme.

Somerset, runners-up in the Specsavers County Championship under Maynard last year, stayed in Division One this summer only by beating Middlesex in their final match to instead send the 2016 winners down.

Hurry said: "Somerset will always hold a very special place in my heart, and it's an honour to once again be associated with the club.

"We came so close to winning silverware when I was here before, and there is therefore some unfinished business. It is one of the most respected clubs in the world, and it feels very much like I'm coming home.

"I am really excited about what I feel we can achieve in the next few years."

On the appointments of both Hurry and Kerr, chief executive Lee Cooper said: "Our cricket review highlighted the importance of having both a head coach and a director of cricket, and I have no doubt we have selected the two very best men for these roles."

Source: PA

