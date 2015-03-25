Somerset make solid start as rain hits opening day

Somerset made a solid start to their Specsavers County Championship clash with relegation rivals Warwickshire by passing 200 on an abbreviated first day.

Openers Marcus Trescothick and Eddie Byrom put on 51 in 10 overs for Somerset, second-bottom in Division One with only their opponents beneath them, with the former dismissed just before a lengthy rain break.

Byrom top-scored with 43 and put on 42 with James Hildreth (33), with captain Tom Abell (38 not out) and wicketkeeper Steven Davies (39no) adding an unbroken 72 to take the visitors to 203 for four when bad light ended play in the 57th over.

Rain dominated elsewhere in the top flight, with no play between top two Essex and Lancashire at Old Trafford - where the hosts would have been eager to eat into their opponents' 36-point lead, as well as stretching their own 24-point cushion over Hampshire.

Struggling pair Yorkshire and Middlesex were also unable to take to the field at Headingley while at the Ageas Bowl, only five overs were possible between Hampshire and Surrey with t he visitors reaching 16 without loss.

Second-placed Worcestershire enjoyed a profitable first day in the Division Two promotion race, reducing leaders Nottinghamshire to 188 for nine to earn maximum bowling points.

Notts reached 70 for one before a rain break, after which Jake Libby (34) and Cheteshwar Pujara (28) soon fell in the same Ed Barnard over.

Barnard (four for 66) then had Samit Patel caught behind and bowled Riki Wessels for a duck while Jack Leach and Josh Tongue took two wickets apiece, the latter having Chris Read caught and bowled for 26 in the ex-England wicketkeeper's last game at Trent Bridge before retirement.

Ben Duckett went close to a double hundred to put Northamptonshire in control against a Sussex side with ambitions of breaking into the top two.

The opener finally gave a return catch to Danny Briggs, but not before batting for 69 overs and contributing 193, with 26 fours, to his side's stumps total of 329 for five.

He put on 91 with Rob Newton (32) and 106 with Richard Levi (44) as Sussex, who trailed Worcestershire by 19 points at the start of play, were left searching for answers.

Durham and Kent had to wait until 4pm to get their match under way at Chester-le-Street, with the hosts then quickly subsiding to 61 for four as Adam Milne and Durham old-boy Mitch Clayden took two wickets each. Keaton Jennings and the in-form Paul Collingwood were among those dismissed.

Leicestershire reached 90 for four in the 26.3 overs possible against Gloucestershire - Liam Norwell taking two for 16 while Mark Cosgrove will resume on 38 - while t he first day between Derbyshire and Glamorgan was washed out.

Source: PA

