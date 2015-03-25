 
Somerset hand batsman Johann Myburgh new one-year deal

18 September 2017 09:53

Batsman Johann Myburgh has signed a new one-year limited-overs contract with Somerset.

The 36-year-old contributed 290 runs at a strike rate of 171.59 in this summer's NatWest T20 Blast and added 120 at a blistering 193.55 in three Royal London One-Day Cup outings.

Myburgh said: "I'm very pleased and I feel blessed that I'm going to play for Somerset for another year. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I've had great support from the fans.

"I'm keen to contribute to the team again and I'm desperate to win a trophy. I think we're good enough to do that because we have a really talented group of players in the dressing room."

Source: PA

