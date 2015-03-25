Smog halts play as pollution threatens to spoil Virat Kohli show in Delhi

Sri Lanka were laid low by debilitating smog and another Virat Kohli batting masterclass as they were left struggling to avoid the follow-on in the third Test against India in Delhi.

The tourists closed day two on 131 for three in reply to the home side's mammoth 536 for seven declared - a total built around Kohli's career-best 243.

However, the big talking point was the pollution in the Indian capital, one of the most populated cities in the world.

Faced with air quality described as "very poor" on the Delhi Traffic Police's Twitter feed and "hazardous" by the Air Quality Index, the Sri Lanka players looked increasingly affected by the conditions as India continued to pile up the runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Several of the visiting side came out after lunch wearing surgical masks over their mouths and noses, while stricken paceman Lahiru Gamage needed lengthy treatment from the team's physio as the umpires discussed the situation with the players.

Soon afterwards, Gamage's fellow seamer Suranga Lakmal was unable to finish his over and walked off the field, also seemingly feeling ill.

India were on 529 for seven off 126.5 overs when Lakmal left the pitch - leading to Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha coming out to talk to the umpires, followed soon after by India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Play continued after that but only for one more over, when Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas also strode out to speak to the officials, at which point Kohli opted to declare.

Sri Lanka's troubles continued when they came out to bat as they were reduced to 14 for two and it could easily have been 33 for four with Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Mathews both being dropped in the slips.

But they rode their luck and Perera (42), Mathews (57 not out) and captain Dinesh Chandimal (25no) dug in to stop the rot, although they still trailed India by 405 runs when bad light brought an early finish to proceedings.

Earlier, it was the Virat Kohli show as India's superstar captain recorded the highest first-class score of his career.

He struck 25 fours in his 287-ball innings before being trapped lbw by Lakshan Sandakan. It was Kohli's sixth Test double ton - all of which have come since July 2016.

One of those came in the second Test, when he scored 213 to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

When asked for his views on the day's events, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun told a press conference: " I think Virat batted close to two days, he didn't need a mask.

"We are focused on what we need to do, what we need to achieve as a team.

"The conditions are the same for both teams, so we're not too bothered about that."

Arun said India were on the verge of declaring even before the interruptions, dismissing any suggestion they had been forced into a decision.

The former India international also believes players should leave match officials to get on with their jobs.

He said: "We were looking at a total of around 550, it was pretty close to that so we thought we might as well declare.

"I think the match referee and umpires have a job on hand, and it is not up to the players to go and protest. They (the umpires) know what they are doing, so when the play was being stopped, we just wanted to get on with the game.

"They (Sri Lanka team) wanted to probably stress about the pollution and the focus was totally different. It could have broken the rhythm, yes, but at that point we have to move on, that's why Ravi also went on to the pitch. (let's) get on with the game."

Regarding the secret to Kohli's stunning recent success, Arun said: " His absolute focus is one thing and his attention to detail in all the preparations, I think that is the key. In terms of fitness, in terms of his game preparations, in terms of his skill, he's spot-on.

"He's an example of what you need to be as a cricketer."

