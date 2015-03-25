Simon Harmer's nine-wicket haul leads Essex to dramatic victory

Simon Harmer took nine for 95 to lead Essex to a dramatic penultimate-over victory against Middlesex and extend their lead at the top of the Specsavers County Championship.

The South African off-spinner's match figures of 14 for 172 was his second 14-wicket haul in successive matches, his fourth successive five-wicket return, and raised his season's tally to 47 Championship wickets to date.

When he trapped Steven Finn lbw and wheeled away in triumph, there was a maximum of eight balls remaining in the game. Harmer was given a standing ovation when he left the field after claiming his career best bowling figures as Essex won by an innings and 34 runs.

It gave Essex their third successive Championship victory but for long periods of the final day, it looked as if Nick Compton was going to save the game for a Middlesex side who have now lost two of their last three matches.

Compton batted nearly all day for 120 after six hours and 20 minutes at the crease. When he departed, the sixth of Harmer's wickets, and Chelmsford bathed in floodlight, there were nine overs to go and Middlesex were 252 for six, chasing 296 to make Essex bat again.

But four wickets went down in 27 balls as Essex recorded their second innings victory on the trot.

Compton shared a fourth-wicket stand of 153 with Paul Stirling that looked as if it would take the game away from Essex. The pair were immovable for 55 overs as Essex used seven bowlers, some of them rarely seen, in an attempt to split them. However, they did themselves no favours by twice putting down Stirling to comparatively easy chances.

Harmer made an immediate breakthrough with the first ball after Middlesex had gone through 13 overs unscathed overnight. Nick Gubbins pushed forward to try and kill the turn and only managed to loop it into Alastair Cook's hands at first slip.

Stevie Eskanazi then edged another which turned in on the batsman; it hit Cook in the chest, but he was able to scoop the earth-bound ball across for Varun Chopra to dive full-length and take the catch at leg slip.

In his next over, Harmer had Dawid Malan playing back as if to cut, only to miss the ball completely and lose his bails. Middlesex were 51 for three with around 87 overs still to negotiate.

Compton played watchfully, though when Harmer strayed fractionally offline, the ball was pulled firmly to the midwicket boundary on his way to a111-ball half-century.

Stirling received his first let-off on 19 when Cook spilled an edge off Paul Walter and he should have gone in Harmer's first over of the second session when one popped up to Dan Lawrence at short leg and fell to the grass.

Compton reached three-figures from 232 balls when he turned Harmer to midwicket shortly before the end of the second session.

When the final hour was signalled at 8pm, five more wickets were required and Middlesex needed 49 runs to pass the 296 to make Essex bat again. After Compton's departure, the furthest of Essex's fielders was 20 yards from the bat.

As the game entered its denouement, Ryan Higgins edged Harmer to slip, and in the same over had Ollie Rayner lbw as 261 for six became 261 for eight in the space of four balls.

A third wicket went down for no additional score as Lawrence prevented Harmer taking all 10 wickets when he had Toby Roland-Jones lbw.

There were six minutes of the last hour remaining, and two minutes on the clock when Finn played a half-hearted shot and was out lbw, handing Essex victory.

Source: PA

