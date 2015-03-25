Silverwood wants Essex players to create legacy as they close in on title win

Essex head coach Chris Silverwood hopes his players can build a legacy to match former club greats as they close in on the Specsavers County Championship title.

Last season's Division Two winners are primed to claim their first top-flight crown for 25 years after a comprehensive victory over Warwickshire on Thursday.

But Essex face a waiting game on Friday with title rivals Lancashire's match at Somerset going into the final day, with the Red Rose 45 runs ahead with two wickets remaining.

Somerset are yet to bat again meaning Essex will be crowned champions on Friday should Lancashire lose or draw in Taunton.

Essex beat Warwickshire by an innings and 56 runs and Silverwood wants the current generation to be held in the same esteem as the era of Graham Gooch and Keith Fletcher, when the club won six County Championship titles between 1979 and 1992.

He said: " Everyone talks about the Fletcher era with Essex. What I would love people to be doing in 20 years is talking about this era. Your Jamie Porters, your Dan Lawrences, your Tom Westleys, I want them talking about them. If they do that it means we've left a legacy behind and what more could you ask for?

"We set up with the intention of wanting to make an impression in Division One. But credit to these guys, every game was a must win and then sky was the limit,

"They have shown in abundance the talent that is in that dressing room from the youngsters to the experienced heads. We looked at how do people win Division One and we set our plans for how to do that. Last year the plans worked and this year we have got even better."

The county's former England captain Alastair Cook was at Edgbaston to watch Essex clinch victory by dismissing Warwickshire for 112, to all but relegate the hosts.

Cook has been cleared to play in Essex's final two games of the season and Silverwood believes the 32-year-old will fulfil an ambition.

He said: "Alastair has spoken to me about the passion he has got, and one of the things he wanted to do was to try and win a Championship with Essex.

"He will be able to tick that off sooner rather than later. Alistair loves playing for Essex and when he comes back he gives so much to the team."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.