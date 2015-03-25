 
Sikandar Raza's half-century helps give Zimbabwe slender lead over West Indies

01 November 2017 05:24

Sikandar Raza hit a determined unbeaten half-century as Zimbabwe recovered from the early loss of both openers to take a slender lead over the West Indies into the final day of the second Test in Bulawayo.

W est Indies captain Jason Holder made 110 in a record eighth-wicket stand of 212 alongside wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, whose maiden Test century helped the tourists to 448 and a first innings lead of 112, despite figures of five for 99 for Raza.

Kemar Roach then claimed two swift wickets to leave the hosts, one down in the two-match series, struggling at eight for two before Raza's 58 saw Zimbabwe through to 140 for four at stumps, a lead of 18 runs.

Earlier, Holder, who had been 71 not out overnight, and Dowrich, resuming unbeaten at 75, pushed the Windies on from 374 for seven, with left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro eventually dismissing both men to finish with three for 113.

Zimbabwe's reply suffered an early setback when Roach struck twice ahead of lunch. Hamilton Masakadza, a first-innings centurion, was dismissed for five and Solomon Mire was out for a duck before Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine both soon followed early in the next session.

However, Raza, whose half-century came off 111 balls, helped steady the innings, alongside a supporting 39 not out from Peter Moor, to seemingly push the match towards a draw.

Source: PA

