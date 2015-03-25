 
Side strain sidelines World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole

08 August 2017 10:23

England's World Cup star Anya Shrubsole will miss the start of the Kia Super League this week because of a side strain.

Shrubsole, who turned last month's World Cup final England's way with a brilliant late spell en route to figures of six for 46 in the victory over India at Lord's, will sit out Western Storm's first fixture against Southern Vipers at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, and perhaps Loughborough Lightning's weekend visit to Taunton too.

It is hoped, however, that the "small side strain" will not stop the 25-year-old seam bowler featuring against Yorkshire Diamonds on August 20.

Source: PA

