Sibley joins Warwickshire on loan as Clarke makes opposite switch to Surrey

03 August 2017 04:23

Dominic Sibley will move to Warwickshire on loan from Surrey for the rest of the season while Rikki Clarke will head in the opposite direction.

It was announced on Tuesday that both players have signed contracts to represent the counties they are moving to from next season; Sibley penning a three-year deal with the Bears and Clarke committing to Surrey for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

But an agreement has been reached to allow batsman Sibley to join Warwickshire and all-rounder Clarke to head to Surrey with immediate effect.

The pair will be available for their new counties for all remaining fixtures in the NatWest T20 Blast and Specsavers County Championship this season.

Sibley, 21, said: "Warwickshire CCC is a massive club that has won all three trophies in recent years and, whilst its currently going through a transition process, its management team have so much ambition to bring more trophies to Edgbaston.

"Having spent time with (sport director) Ashley Giles and (coach) Jim Troughton, I'm very excited by the club's plans and felt it was fantastic opportunity for me to make this move to Edgbaston and start my career as a Bear."

Giles added: "Dom has a very big future as a Bear. I have spoken about our need to undergo a transformation process and Dom's addition is a key part of achieving this, along with the previous signings of Adam Hose and Will Rhodes.

"All three players are excellent prospects and, with several home-grown young players also showing great promise, we will have fantastic competition for places in all formats."

Surrey have made no secret of their disappointment at seeing Sibley walk away from The Oval although director of cricket Alec Stewart welcomed the arrival of the 35-year-old Clarke.

He said: "Adding Rikki to our squad will add quality and valuable experience.

"Despite my huge disappointment with Dom leaving us, I do accept his reasons but it doesn't make it any easier. He's been a Surrey player boy and man and is very popular with everybody in and out of the dressing room.

"With a very heavy heart, we wish him all the very best and hope perhaps one day, he may return."

Source: PA

