Shrubsole in dreamland after inspiring England to Women's World Cup glory

23 July 2017 06:08

Anya Shrubsole described it as a dream come true after she took six wickets to help England clinch the Women's Cricket World Cup with a narrow victory over India.

The hosts won by nine runs at Lord's after a late collapse from India saw them fall agonisingly short in their pursuit of 228.

Shrubsole, who took five wickets in 19 balls, told Sky Sports: "I'm a little bit lost for words, if I'm honest.

"It was just an unbelievable game, we looked for minute like we were out of it, but one of the great things about this team, we never give up.

"We never let the run rate get away from us, even though we weren't getting wickets. We knew if we got a couple we'd be right in the game and all was well in the end.

"I think it's a dream and a dream you never think is going to come true."

Source: PA

