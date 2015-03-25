 
Shivnarine Chanderpaul signs new deal with Lancashire

03 November 2017 01:54

Lancashire have agreed a new one-year deal with 43-year-old West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The evergreen left-hander averaged 51.94 in Division One of the Specsavers County Championship last season, scoring 831 runs and three centuries, and has signed on for 2018.

The Guyanan, who has been playing first-class cricket for more than 25 years and made 454 appearances for the West Indies across formats, told lccc.co.uk: "I'm very excited to return to Lancashire for the 2018 season having thoroughly enjoyed last year's campaign.

"The club is extremely ambitious and there is a group of hugely talented young cricketers in the squad. I've really enjoyed playing my part both on the field scoring as many runs as possible, but also as a mentor to some of our younger players. Hopefully I can continue to pass on some of my knowledge and experience to them."

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple added: "I'm really pleased Shiv will be back next season. He has been fantastic both on and off the field for us this season and his appetite to score runs is as high as it's ever been so we're delighted he's returning in 2018.

"He brings a vast amount of experience to our young and exciting batting line-up. The influence he has in the changing room is fantastic. He's a class act and showed that last year with the three centuries he hit."

The Red Rose have also tied 21-year-olds Matthew Parkinson and Rob Jones to new deals.

Source: PA

