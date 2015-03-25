Shikhar Dhawan century puts India in driving seat against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan scored a classy century as India posted 321 to plant one foot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals and leave Sri Lanka on the brink of elimination.

Victory at the Oval will all-but seal India's progress from Group B and a composed 125 in 128 balls from Dhawan spearheaded a dominant innings for the loss of only six wickets.

Sri Lanka removed India's deadly duo of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh for a duck and seven respectively, but their fragile batting line-up will have to defy lowly expectations if they are to keep their own hopes of qualification alive.

Thisara Perera was perhaps the pick of the attack with one for 54 while Rohit Sharma (78) and MS Dhoni (63) made significant contributions at either end of India's total.

It also remains to be seen if Angelo Mathews becomes the second successive Sri Lanka captain to face punishment for slow delivery of overs. Upul Tharanga was serving the first of a two-match ban after his side were also late against South Africa last week.

Mathews, back from a calf injury although still unable to bowl, won the toss and elected to field under cloudy skies in south London but his side struggled to find much movement early on.

Instead, Rohit punched away the game's first ball for four and that set the tone as he and Dhawan settled in.

The opening pair, however, took greater risks with their feet than their bats and one particularly daring single almost cost Rohit, whose dive home would have made little difference had Nuwan Pradeep's throw hit the stumps.

It was the closest Sri Lanka came to an early breakthrough before Perera on the boundary leapt high to meet Rohit's hook but failed either to catch or prevent the six as India moved past 100 and Rohit sealed his 50.

Sri Lanka looked to be staring down the barrel of an insurmountable total only for two quick wickets to give them hope.

First, Rohit pulled Lasith Malinga (two for 70) straight into the hands of Perera at short leg and then, six balls later, India's danger-man Virat Kohli tickled Pradeep (one for 73) behind and into the hands of Niroshan Dickwella.

It was Kohli's first ODI duck since 2014 and an important wicket, not just because of his potential for destruction but because from 138 for none, India were now 139 for two.

Spinner Danushka Gunathilaka (none for 41) and Perera kept the pressure on and another scalp was soon to follow as Yuvraj chopped onto his own stumps to leave India 179 for three.

Dhawan never wavered, however, a quick-wristed cut to point securing the 10th ODI century of his career and laying the platform for an explosive final 10 overs.

Dhoni was not slow to find his range, slapping away two fours in quick succession, before Dhawan finally fell after under-hitting Malinga's wide ball straight into the hands of Kusal Mendis at long-on.

Hardik Pandya (nine) lasted only five balls before lifting one up to Perera in the covers but Dhoni passed 50 in 46 and then celebrated by swatting a Perera full-toss deep into the stands.

He added another 13 before picking Dinesh Chandimal out on the boundary, leaving the unbeaten Kedar Jadhav (25) to inflict some final damage on Sri Lanka.

Source: PA

