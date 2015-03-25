 
Shaun Marsh signs as Glamorgan's overseas player for next two seasons

22 November 2017 12:24

Glamorgan have signed Australia batsman Shaun Marsh as their overseas player for the next two seasons.

Left-hander Marsh has played 23 Tests, 52 one-day Internationals and 15 Twenty20 games for Australia and is in their 13-man squad for the start of this year's Ashes series.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Glamorgan," Marsh told the club's official website.

"I have some great memories of the Club when I played in Cardiff in 2012 and I'm glad to be back.

"Securing my county future for the long term has always appealed to me, so I jumped at the opportunity when it came."

Marsh had a T20 spell at Glamorgan in 2012 and played for Yorkshire last season.

The 34-year-old will be available for the full 2018 county season, subject to the Indian Premier League draft.

Glamorgan will sign another overseas player to cover the period of Marsh's absence if he is signed by an IPL team.

"We wanted to bring in someone who is experienced at international level, can bat at the top of the order and can play in all three formats of the game, and Shaun ticks all of those boxes for us," said Glamorgan director of cricket Hugh Morris.

"He is a world class performer who has played in competitions across the world and that experience will be invaluable to our young players as we look to build on our success in white-ball cricket and improve performances in the county championship."

Source: PA

