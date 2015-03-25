Sharma smashes century as India wrap up ODI series with victory

Rohit Sharma's 14th one-day international century guided India to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Australia in Nagpur as the host nation wrapped up a 4-1 series triumph.

After Axar Patel's three for 38 had helped limit Australia to 242 for nine, India cruised home with more than seven overs to spare thanks to Sharma's brilliant 125, which included five sixes - one of which brought up his hundred - and 11 fours .

The 30-year-old shared in a 124-run opening stand with Ajinkya Rahane (61) - a third successive century partnership between the pair - and then put on 99 for the second wicket with captain Virat Kohli (39) to break the back of the run chase.

Both Sharma and Kohli fell in the same Adam Zampa over looking to hit the leg-spinner out of the ground, but with less than 20 runs needed by that stage, there was never any doubt about the outcome and Manish Pandey sealed the win with successive boundaries off James Faulkner.

Australia, having won the toss, had earlier looked set for a much bigger total when openers David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32) helped them reach 100 for one in the 20th over.

However, they were pegged back and, despite all of the top eight getting into double figures, the tourists were kept below 250 - a total that proved comfortably within India's reach as they claimed both victory and a return to the top of the ODI rankings.

Source: PA

