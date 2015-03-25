Sharjeel Khan banned by Pakistan Cricket Board over spot-fixing case

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has been given a five-year suspension for his role in a spot-fixing case.

The 28-year-old, winner of 41 international caps across all formats, has been given the punishment by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, the PCB said in a statement that Khan would only serve half of the ban, with the other half suspended due to "mitigating circumstances and good conduct during the hearing".

The decision relates to "agreeing to fix" the Pakistan Super League match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai earlier this year.

A statement from PCB chairman Najam Sethi read: "The anti-corruption tribunal verdict against Sharjeel Khan is a vindication of our policy of zero tolerance against corrupt practices in the game of cricket.

"The PCB anti-corruption and vigilance department deserves great credit for identifying the culprits and nipping the spot-fixing scandal in the bud through their prompt action.

"The PCB fully backed the anti-corruption and vigilance department as soon as the plot to corrupt the opening game of the Pakistan Super League 2017 season was unearthed.

"The PCB's legal team worked tirelessly with the anti-corruption and vigilance department over the course of the last six months to bring Sharjeel Khan's case to its logical conclusion."

It added: "The PCB will continue to fight all corrupt elements that attempt to tarnish the game both at the domestic and international level."

Reports in Pakistan suggested Khan would exercise his right to appeal against the verdict.

Two players, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz, have already served suspensions, while others are awaiting decisions.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.