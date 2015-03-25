Scotland-Namibia clash loses another day to rain

Scotland saw the third day of their ICC Intercontinental Cup clash against Namibia washed out without a ball being bowled.

Heavy rain fell throughout the day in Ayr, meaning the visitors remain on 403 for seven after dominating play on Wednesday.

Jan Frylinck's 158 had Namibia in control of the match but with just one day's play remaining the clash looks set to end in stalemate.

Tuesday's opening day was also hit by the weather meaning the contest has now lost two full days to rain.

More inclement weather is forecast for Friday but if play does resume, Zane Green (25 not out) and JJ Smit (10no) will be at the crease.

Source: PA

