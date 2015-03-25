 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Scotland-Namibia clash loses another day to rain

08 June 2017 07:39

Scotland saw the third day of their ICC Intercontinental Cup clash against Namibia washed out without a ball being bowled.

Heavy rain fell throughout the day in Ayr, meaning the visitors remain on 403 for seven after dominating play on Wednesday.

Jan Frylinck's 158 had Namibia in control of the match but with just one day's play remaining the clash looks set to end in stalemate.

Tuesday's opening day was also hit by the weather meaning the contest has now lost two full days to rain.

More inclement weather is forecast for Friday but if play does resume, Zane Green (25 not out) and JJ Smit (10no) will be at the crease.

Source: PA

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.