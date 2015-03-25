Scotland up against it as Papua New Guinea turn the screw

Chad Soper starred with bat and ball as Papua New Guinea took control of the ICC Intercontinental Clash against Scotland at Amini Park.

The bowler added a crucial 60 with the bat before striking twice in the Scotland reply to leave them 177 for four at the close, still 227 runs behind.

Soper, who was unbeaten overnight, put on 93 for the eighth wicket with Norman Vanua (64) before he was caught behind off Chris Sole, while Damien Ravu (32) helped PNG reach 404 with some crucial lower-order runs.

The visitors made a confident start through skipper Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey, but lost the key wicket of their captain with the score on 64.

Soper followed that up by having Munsey caught behind after bringing up his half-century before Mahuru Dai had Calum MacLeod trapped in front for 49 to make it 146 for three.

Matthew Cross fell cheaply just before the close of play to give Jason Gillespie's side control, with Soper and Dai claiming two wickets apiece and leaving Scotland in need of a strong start tomorrow.

Source: PA

