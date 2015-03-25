 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Scotland clinch historic ODI victory over Zimbabwe

15 June 2017 08:39

Scotland picked up their first ever one-day international victory against a Test-playing nation as they beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs in a rain-affected match in Edinburgh.

Skipper Kyle Coetzer led from the front as he hit 109 from 101 balls after Scotland won the toss and elected to bat at Raeburn Place.

The hosts were helped on to a total of 317 for six by a couple of decent knocks further down the order as both Craig Wallace (58) and Michael Leask (59 not out) scored half-centuries.

Zimbabwe's response was curtailed by rain, setting the visitors a revised target of 299 from 43 overs.

But South African-born spinner Con de Lange took five for 60 as Scotland made sure of an historic win.

His key dismissal came late in the day as he snared the wicket of the free-hitting Malcolm Waller, who reached 92 off just 62 deliveries before sweeping to Chris Sole on the boundary.

The win puts Scotland 1-0 up in the two-match ODI series, with the second game taking place on Saturday.

Source: PA

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in