Scotland claim bulk of the points despite draw with Papua New Guinea

Scotland claimed the bulk of the points despite shaking hands on an early draw against Papua New Guinea at Amini Park.

The two sides agreed to a share of the points with the game heading for stalemate late on day four but Scotland moved ahead of the hosts in the ICC Intercontinental Cup after claiming first innings points.

After bowling PNG out for 404, Richie Berrington struck 129 on day three to give the visitors a crucial first-innings lead and earn them six extra points, which see them move up to fifth in the table.

Their lead was taken up to 110 on the fourth and final day, with Mark Watt frustrating the PNG attack with a first-class best of 81 not out in a partnership of 65 for the final wicket with Chris Sole.

Alasdair Evans then removed Vani Morea for 13 early in the hosts' second innings but any hopes Scotland had of forcing a result were ended by a partnership between Lega Siaka (83) and Tony Ura (75).

The duo put on 126 for the second wicket and Assad Vala struck an aggressive 61 not out as the Scottish bowlers toiled, with PNG reaching 263 for three before a draw was agreed with 16 overs left in the day.

Source: PA

