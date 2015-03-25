 
Sarfraz Ahmed named Pakistan Test captain

04 July 2017 04:24

Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning one-day captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been put in charge of the Test side.

Sarfraz was already captain of both the 50-over and Twenty20 sides and his elevation in the longer format was expected when long-serving skipper Misbah-ul-Haq stood down in May.

By leading all three national sides Sarfraz has unified the Pakistan captaincy for the first time in five years, a reward for the team's unexpected success this summer in England, when they trounced rivals India in the final.

The team were hosted at a celebratory reception in Islamabad by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after which the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a short statement on Twitter: "PCB chairman Sheheryar Khan announced @SarfarazA_54 as the new Test Captain of Pakistan Cricket team."

The 30-year-old's first assignment will be a series against Sri Lanka in October, staged in Pakistan adopted home of the United Arab Emirates.

Source: PA

