Sarfraz Ahmed hails fan factor as Pakistan beat South Africa in Champions Trophy

Sarfraz Ahmed revealed the partisan Pakistan crowd at Edgbaston may have had some influence in their stunning 19-run Champions Trophy victory over South Africa under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Pakistan went from insipid to inspired in the space of three days as they put their tortuous display against India firmly behind them with an all-round accomplished performance to defeat the top-ranked one-day side and blow Group B wide open.

Playing almost exclusively away from home since a terrorist attack on a touring Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 has meant Pakistan have been deprived of the opportunity to play in front of their adoring crowds.

They had that luxury on Wednesday, with everyone of their efforts drawing raucous reaction in Birmingham, and Sarfraz admitted it did not go unnoticed.

He said: "That is a feeling we miss, not playing in Pakistan. Maybe that was a difference, the crowd was supporting us and that's why the players were boosted.

"I think credit goes to the crowd, as well. They support us very much, I think."

Pakistan laid the foundations with a dogged performance in the field, tightening up the errors on display against India as first spinners Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez stymied the run-rate before seamer Hasan Ali took three important middle-order wickets as South Africa were restricted to 219 for eight after opting to bat first.

Sarfraz added: "I think the difference was our bowling and fielding.

"Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim bowled really well and they took the pressures off for us. They took three wickets early on.

"We had a good bowling meeting (on Tuesday). We took wickets. If you took wickets, every good team feels under pressure."

Pakistan then showed more steel to their batting, with Fakhar Zaman adding the early impetus on ODI debut before a 52-run stand between Babar Azam and Hafeez settled any nerves after the fall of two quick wickets.

Babar's unbeaten 31 plus Shoaib Malik's 16 not out carried Pakistan to 119 for three from 27 overs and comfortably past the required 101 victory target required on Duckworth-Lewis before the forecast rain forced an early end to proceedings.

South Africa had the opportunity to all but guarantee their progress to the last four with a match to spare but found the boundary rope on only 12 occasions in their 50 overs, which proved pivotal in their fourth defeat in five ODIs against Pakistan.

Coach Russell Domingo said: "We haven't played good cricket and we've got to take that on the chin and acknowledge that our performance wasn't as good as what we can put together.

"Pakistan played better than us and it had absolutely nothing to do with complacency as far as I'm concerned."

South Africa go into their final game against India needing a victory while hoping Sri Lanka can do them a favour by beating Pakistan in the final Group B matches.

The Proteas will go into Sunday's game at the Oval with question marks over the form and fitness of captain AB de Villiers, who bagged his first golden duck in his 221st ODI, while he also picked up a hamstring injury.

Domingo added: "He's a quality player, everybody gets first-ballers, it's just taken him 200 games! I've got no concerns with AB de Villiers.

"He did pick up a bit of a niggle with his hamstring but the medical team will have a look at it.

"But I'm expecting a big performance from him on Sunday. He's that type of player that when the team needs him he'll turn it up, I'm sure about that."

De Villiers himself played down concerns over the hamstring issue, telling Sky Sports: "The hamstring is okay, felt a little tweak, but we'll check it out (on Thursday). I don't think it's too serious."

Source: PA

