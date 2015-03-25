Sarfraz Ahmed expecting tough test when Pakistan take on England

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is wary of the threat posed by England ahead of Wednesday's Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff.

Pakistan progressed after claiming a nail-biting three-wicket win against Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, with Sarfraz undefeated on 61 as he compiled an unbroken eighth wicket partnership of 75 with Mohammad Amir to see his team home.

When they slumped from 92 for one to 137 for six in pursuit of 237 for victory, Pakistan looked down and out, but Sarfraz - despite being dropped twice - ensured a return to the Welsh capital in under 48 hours' time as Pool B reached a thrilling conclusion.

"I think it's a great win today, and credit goes to the bowlers, who bowled really well at a crucial time," Sarfraz said.

"Yes, there is a little bit of concern about the middle order batting, but we will sort out the problems.

"England is a very good team, a very, very good team. They've been playing really good cricket for the last two years.

"If you are playing a world-class team, definitely, you play more positive cricket against England. So definitely, we will do so against England more positively."

Pakistan, meanwhile, were fined for a slow over-rate after they were ruled to be one over short of the target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Sarfraz was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so a formal hearing was not required.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Pakistan during the event with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended for one match.

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was left to rue his team's dropped catches as Pakistan squeezed into the tournament's last four.

"If we had held those catches, it would have been a different story today, especially at very crucial times," he said.

"Towards the end, where we let go of Sarfraz, it was very crucial.

"We dropped three catches (Azhar Ali was put down in the first over), but there has been a genuine effort from the boys and from the support staff, and we've expressed a lot about our fielding and we've talked about it a lot. There has been a genuine effort on fielding.

"When you lose a game, you can always say it was poor batting, it was poor fielding, and it was poor bowling.

"Yes, we were 30-40 runs short, obviously, but I am really proud of the guys, the way they came out and tried to defend that. We had that in our bags, but unfortunately, the fielding let us down."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.