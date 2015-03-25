Sarfaraz Ahmed eyeing further success in England after joining Yorkshire

New Yorkshire signing Sarfaraz Ahmed checked into 'Bradistan' on Tuesday and immediately set his sights on continuing his proud record in England.

The Pakistan captain has joined the White Rose for the remainder of the NatWest T20 Blast, a replacement for Australia's Peter Handscomb, and was welcomed by over a hundred eager fans at a public appearance at Bradford Park Avenue Cricket Club.

It is only six weeks since Sarfaraz led his unfancied side to a memorable Champions Trophy victory at the Kia Oval, while two years ago he registered his highest ODI score against England at Lord's.

Now, with Yorkshire top of the Blast's North Group and gunning for an elusive first T20 title, the 30-year-old has the very real prospect of making some more fond memories on these shores.

"I am very happy to arrive here, it's called Bradford but I heard some say 'Bradistan' and it almost looks like a Pakistani community," he said as children netted in front of the Suffa-Tul-Islam Grand Mosque.

"I was happy to get the contract and lots of people were very excited for me, lots of text messages and people on Instagram. I am lucky to play for Yorkshire.

"When I arrived first time in England we had a good Test series, then I scored a hundred at Lord's and was man-of-the-match in Cardiff. This year we won the Champions Trophy here, so I have good experiences of playing in England.

"Now I will try my level best for us to qualify for the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final."

Sarfaraz follows in the footsteps of two of his country's most celebrated players in wearing Yorkshire colours, with Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq having done so a decade ago.

"I heard about Inzi and Younis, I met Younis at our (Champions Trophy) celebration and he said it was a very good county, with lots of great players," Sarfaraz added.

"He talked to me about Yorkshire and how professional the league was here. Hopefully I will learn a lot and transfer to the younger players as well."

Source: PA

