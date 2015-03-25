 
Sarah Taylor settling back into England set-up ahead of home World Cup

18 June 2017 12:09

Sarah Taylor continues her return to the fold as England Women sharpen their World Cup preparations against Sri Lanka on Monday.

England kick off their campaign proper against India at Derby on Saturday, but first have practice matches against the Sri Lankans and New Zealand on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper Taylor took an indefinite break from the sport this time last year due to a stress-related illness, but returned for an England training camp in the United Arab Emirates last month and made a half-century in a practice match against India last week after being included in the 15-strong party who will compete in the summer's 50-over tournament on home soil.

If the 2009 champions are to regain their crown, Taylor is likely to have a key role to play, with only two English women - Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor - having scored more runs in the format.

Captain Heather Knight has recovered from a fractured metatarsal which sidelined her for six weeks, and took three wickets against India at Loughborough.

Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont are likely to continue their promising opening partnership against a Sri Lanka side ranked eighth in the world.

The top eight sides in the world will face each other once during a three-week group stage, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

Source: PA

