Sarah Taylor returns to England squad for World Cup

22 May 2017 09:24

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been included in England Women's squad for the World Cup after returning to the fold following a stress-related illness.

This time last year Taylor, 28, took an indefinite break from the sport but returned last month and has been included, along with captain Heather Knight, provided the two complete their "return to full fitness".

Knight's place in the 15 had been in doubt when she suffered a stress fracture in her foot at the start of this month, though her timetable for recovery should ensure she is available for the hosts' opener against India in Derby on June 24.

Source: PA

