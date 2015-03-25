Sarah Taylor guides England to comfortable warm-up win over Sri Lanka

Sarah Taylor struck an unbeaten 49 as she continued her smooth transition back into the England fold in an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their Women's World Cup warm-up match at Chesterfield.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who took an indefinite break from cricket in May last year due to a stress-related illness, followed up three catches with an impressive innings with the bat to lead her side home.

Taylor and fit-again skipper Heather Knight, who contributed 32 not out, shared a third-wicket stand of 76 to ensure England reached their 156-run victory target with 118 balls to spare.

Anya Shrubsole led the way with the ball, taking three for 27 from 10 overs, and Katherine Brunt also struck twice as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 155 after winning the toss.

Openers Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont set England on their way during the chase with a 66-run partnership inside 11 overs.

Winfield was stumped off Inoka Ranaweera for 35 and Beaumont was trapped lbw by Oshadi Ranasinghe for 31, leaving Taylor and Knight to take England to victory.

England play New Zealand in their final warm-up match on Wednesday before their World Cup campaign begins against India at Derby on Saturday.

Source: PA

