 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Samit Patel to captain Marylebone Cricket Club on their Hong Kong Sixes debut

24 October 2017 12:24

Samit Patel will captain Marylebone Cricket Club as they compete in the Hong Kong Sixes for the first time.

Patel, who picked up the NatWest PCA Players' Player award after a successful year with Nottinghamshire, will team up with John Simpson, Jack Leaning, Ryan Higgins and fellow all-rounders Rikki Clarke, Darren Stevens and Gareth Berg.

The MCC will be the only club team in the five-overs-a-side tournament, which returns this weekend for the first time since 2012.

Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, New Zealand Kiwis, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa will also be in action at Kowloon Cricket Club.

"We are very excited to be taking a team to the Hong Kong Sixes tournament," said MCC head of cricket John Stephenson.

"MCC has recently completed a successful tour of China and Hong Kong, and involvement in this event will continue to outline our commitment to growing the game in this area of the world.

"We have selected a strong squad with a good amount of international experience amongst it and we look forward to playing exciting, competitive cricket in what is an innovative format of the game."

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the